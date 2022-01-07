Prof. Boohene officially takes over as second female Pro VC of UCC

New new Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rosemond Boohene

The immediate past Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh has encouraged the new Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rosemond Boohene to be bold but kind, focused yet flexible, and a listener as she takes the mantle as the second female to hold that office.

According to her, the Pro-VC’s office is meant to be a clearinghouse for the Vice Chancellor’s Office adding that she must be a leader but not a boss.



Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Prof. Edu-Buandoh said with the support of many, she leaves office very content and happy knowing that she gave off her best and therefore urged the new Pro-VC to court the support of everyone.



She expressed gratitude to the University Community for the support during her tenure.



According to her, during her term of office, she used her goodwill to connect the university to many influential people and brought “money, equipment and facilities to the university”.



Prof. Edu-Buandoh also acted as vice-chancellor when necessary and took very bold decisions in the interest of the university.



On her part, the new Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rosemond Boohene said she felt humbled to serve the university community adding that, where there is a will, there is also a way.

She acknowledged the fact that the responsibility was a huge one and therefore, will need the support of all colleagues as she believes in the concept of servant leadership.



She also indicated that “there is the need for us to be intentional in the way we do things. We also have to be strategic…then in addition I believe if we all have one mind we will be able to achieve the goal we have set for ourselves”.



The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Johnson Nyarko-Boampong, expressed his appreciation to the immediate past Pro-Vice-Chancellor for her commitment to duty.



He said the university will continue to tap into her expertise when the need arises.



The vice-chancellor also assured the new Pro-Vice-Chancellor of his unwavering support to move the university forward.