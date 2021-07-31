Prof Dorothy Yeboah-Manu appointed first female Director of Noguchi

Prof Dorothy Yeboah-Manu takes over from Prof Anang

Microbiologist and head of the Bacteriology Department at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), Prof Dorothy Yeboah-Manu has been appointed as the Director of the institution.

Her appointment makes her the first female to take up that position since the institution’s inception as she takes over from her predecessor, Professor Abraham Anang.



Prof Anang retires from active service on 31st July 2021.



The announcement was made via Noguchi’s Twitter feed on Saturday, July 31.



Prior to her appointment, Prof Yeboah Manu served as a Deputy Centre Leader at the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens.

She studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and finished with First Class Honours in Biochemistry after which she continued at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, where she completed a Master’s in Applied Molecular Biology of Infectious Diseases.



Prof Yeboah-Manu earned her a PhD from the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute in 2006.



She is also a member of the American Society for Microbiology, International Union against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, and the WHO Global Network of Laboratories Confirming Buruli ulcer.



She is an Executive Member of the Federation of African Immunological Societies, a Steering Committee member for the National Buruli ulcer Control Program and Chairperson of the Advisory Board of the National TB control program. Dorothy is also a board member of the African Research Academy for Women. She received a Royal Society Africa Prize in 2018.

Below are some projects carried out by the new Director of Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research:



-Towards effective control of Buruli ulcer (STOP Buruli Project)



-Host-pathogen interactions in Buruli ulcer disease



-Causes of wound healing delay

-Transmission



-Diagnosis of Buruli ulcer



-Molecular Epidemiology of Tuberculosis in Ghana



-Understanding the genomic diversity between Mycobacterium africanum (MAF) and M. tuberculosis (MTB)

-Phenotypic and genotypic characterisation of M. africanum strains from Ghana



Information from https://www.noguchimedres.org/ and https://www.waccbip.org/ was used in writing this article.



