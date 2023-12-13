Prof. Ebenezer Bonyah becomes Ghana’s topmost researcher in Mathematics

Professor Ebenezer Bonyah

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Professor Ebenezer Bonyah the acting Director- Research of International Programmes and Institutional Advancement has become Ghana’s topmost researcher in Mathematics.

For the last three years (2021, 2022, and 2023), Professor Ebenezer Bonyah has been the only mathematician in Ghana to consecutively feature in the Top 2% Scientists Worldwide by Stanford University and Elsevier.



Brief profile of Prof. Ebenezer Bonyah



Prof. Ebenezer Bonyah is an associate professor of Mathematics in the Department of Mathematics Education at Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development Kumasi Ghana.



He is currently the acting Director of Research, International Programmes, and Institutional Advancement of AMMUSTED. He undertook a Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Programme at Vaal Technology University, South Africa in the Department of Mathematics in the year 2016.



He obtained his Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana in 2014. He graduated with an MSc. Industrial Mathematics from KNUST in 2010.

He also graduated with an MSc. Geomatic Engineering from KNUST in 2011. He obtained an M.Ed. Educational Administration, and Management from University of Education Winneba, Ghana, in 2006. He obtained a Bachelor of Education in Mathematics Education from the University of Education in 2003.



He completed Wesley College in the year 1997. He obtained his Ordinary Level Certificate at Dompoase Secondary School of Ashanti Region in 1994.



Bonyah serves as a reviewer of many International Accredited Journals across the world and serves as an editorial board member of ten (10) peer-reviewed journals.



He has participated in many international conferences and workshops including speaker at the Department of Mathematics and Statistics in the University of Tennessee, USA. He has been supervising PhD and Masters degrees in and outside his university.



He is an external examiner for many universities in Ghana and abroad. The researcher has over two hundred (200) publications in referenced journals and five book chapters to his credit.

The researcher was recently adjudged best scientist in his University in the AD Scientific Index for the last three years (2021, 2022, 2023).



He is the only Ghanaian in the discipline of Mathematics to feature consecutively (2021, 2022, 2023) in the global ranking organized by Stanford University and Elsevier's top 2% scientists ranking.



His research interest includes the following: Mathematical Biology, Optimal control theory, Fractional Calculus, Mathematics Curriculum, Ethno- mathematics, and Psychology of Learning Mathematics.