Prof Frimpong Boateng gave me documents on Kweku Baako’s galamsey – Kennedy Agyapong reveals

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

• Kennedy Agyapong says any member of the NPP caught engaging in galamsey will not be spared

• He confirms that some persons close to the president own galamsey concessions



• He says he was betrayed by Professor Frimpong Boateng when he was sued by Kweku Baako



Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has revealed the source of his ‘bitterness’ against small scale illegal mining, known popularly as galamsey.



The MP in an interview with a US-based radio station said that he was betrayed by Professor Frimpong Boateng, the former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology when he went after veteran journalist Kweku Baako over his alleged ownership of a galamsey site.



According to him, the former minister supplied him documents on Kweku Baako’s alleged galamsey site but failed to support him when he was sued by the journalist for making defamatory comments against him.

Kennedy Agyapong added that experience thought him some lessons and made him realize that some powerful members of the his own NPP are neck-deep in the galamsey.



“When I went to court with Kweku Baako, Frimpong Boateng gave me documents. He gave me documents against Kweku Baako but when I picked him as my witness he failed to show up in court. He didn’t show up and that is how bitter I am. I will not spare any NPP member involved in galamsey. Frimpong Boateng gave the document on Kweku Baako, there is a guy called Donald when he got arrested, someone very close to President Akufo-Addo ordered his release.”



Kennedy Agyapong has in the past threatened to name NPP bigwigs who according to him are galamsey kingpins.



“I have a list of twenty-four companies owned by leading members of NPP and NDC. I didn’t know we were going to discuss it, I would have brought the list. I will expose all of them. I will mention their names. I will reveal the NPP and NDC persons behind it because things are getting messy. The man (President Akufo-Addo) is fighting but his own NPP people are thwarting his efforts,” he said weeks back.



It will be recalled that Kennedy Agyapong was sued by Kweku Baako in 2018 for some comments he made against him. The case was settled in 2020 with Kennedy Agyapong being asked to pay GH¢100,000 to Baako.