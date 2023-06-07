Prof Frimpong-Boateng granted GH¢2m bail after 'arrest' by OSP

Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng is a former Minister of Envt, Science, Tech and Innovation

A former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has been granted a GH¢2 million bail by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

This follows an invitation from the OSP to the former minister to appear before it in an ongoing investigation into some corruption-related matters relating to a report he spearheaded on activities of small-scale mining in the country.



According to a report by 3news.com, the renowned heart surgeon has since been granted bail.



On May 4, 2023, GhanaWeb reported that the former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, had been invited by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to assist with investigations following allegations raised in a report submitted to the presidency.



Prof. Frimpong had made suggestions that some elements in the New Patriotic Party and government had made attempts to frustrate his work and sabotage him during his work as chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



In the statement dated, May 4, 2023, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng noted that he had duly received the invitation and had indicated his willingness to cooperate.

He noted that he was described as ‘a person necessary for the investigation’.



The investigations will help bring clarity to issues of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



“I have formally communicated my willingness to attend the invitation and to support the OSP in its work,” he said.



Read the full statement below:





Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











AE/WA