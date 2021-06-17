Prof Gyampo calls for IGP’s retirement over ‘Heaven’ comments

Professor at the University of Ghana, Ransford Yaw Gyampo

Professor at the University of Ghana, Legon Ransford Yaw Gyampo says the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, must retire from service.

This follows comments made by Mr Oppong-Boanuh in reaction to criticisms about the recent spate of robbery attacks in the country.



“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana,” the IGP indicated.



“There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven.”



But Mr Oppong-Boanuh has received flak for these comments with many asking him to retract them and apologise.

Taking to his Facebook page on Wednesday, June 16, Prof Gyampo stated that the IGP must learn the art of public speaking especially in times of sorrow.



“The IGP must learn the tact of communication, particularly in times of sorrow.



“We need no soothsayer to tell us we are not in heaven. He must learn the art of public speaking and be politically smart in his utterances.



“Actually, he must retire,” he demanded.