Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang promises to gift 'Our-day boy' an iPad

The 2020 running-mate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has promised to gift Oswald the popular 'Our-day boy' an iPad.
9-year-old Oswald’s letter to his mother requesting items for his 'Our-day’ went viral after a family friend posted a picture of the letter on Twitter.
In a matter of hours, a number of companies reached out to support the little boy to have a fulfilling and memorable ‘Our-day’.
In an interesting development, the latest to add up to the number of items being donated to Oswald, is the former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.
The NDC running-mate for the 2020 General elections has promised to gift Oswald an iPad to help him in his studies.
Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang made this known in a tweet.
See the tweet below:
Oswald is such a fascinating & intelligent boy. I am absolutely thrilled by his story.
I am immediately sending to him the latest iPad Pro fully loaded with educational content just as he wishes.— Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (@NJOAgyemang) July 30, 2021
Do have a memorable our day my gem. Will pay you & your class mates a visit soon. https://t.co/DPpGYw5Vaq
Below is the letter written by Oswald