Prof. Martey is alive, ignore fabrication by wicked people - PCG

Emmanuel Martey 3.jpeg Prof. Martey

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

"The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has debunked claims that a former Moderator of the Church, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey was dead.

The Church on its official Facebook page asked the public especially members of the church to disregard the rumours.

It further described the news as a fabrication by persons the church described as wicked.

The current Moderator per the message on the Facebook page spoke to the former Moderator and could confirm that he was still alive and well.

"Good afternoon. Please disregard any news about the death of the former Moderator. This is completely false and a fabrication of some wicked persons. Please Papa Martey is alive. I spoke to him a few minutes ago. Thanks."

