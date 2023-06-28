Prof Naana Jane will be Ghana’s first female president after Mahama – Kwasi Ahwoi

John Mahama and Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has been named as a successor to National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama after 2024.

This is according a senior Ahwoi family figure, Kwasi Ahwoi who says the 2020 NDC Running Mate will be become the first female President of Ghana after John Mahama has finished serving his term.



“So Naana whether she is 78, 79, 80 can still be President of this country when President John Mahama finishes his service, that should not be a worry at all….” he said.



“It is about time we put a woman in charge of this country… They have a lot to offer this country. We have tried men, we’ve seen where men have taken us. Let’s try the women,” Ahwoi added.



The former Ghana Ambassador to South Africa defended the performance of the former Vice Chancellor in the 2020 when she was picked as a running mate by John Mahama.



Currently, there is intense lobbying by the camp of 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress NDC Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang to keep her job after calls for her to be changed by John Mahama.

number of names are reportedly coming up following the conclusion of the party Primaries that elected John Mahama as NDC flagbearer.



This is following accusations against the 2020 Running mate of John Mahama of not adding much to the fortunes of the party in the 2020 elections.



Some of the prominent names that may come under strong consideration include Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, a former Deputy Chief of Staff and trusted John Mahama senior advisor. She is said to have strong ties within the party and outside the party with networks that could benefit Mahama in 2024.



Patrick Awuah, founder of the Ashesi University who along with late Finance Minister Kwesi Botchwey reportedly turned down Mahama’s Running Mate offers in 2020 could also be considered again with hopes he changes his mind.



Others include minority leader Cassiel Ato Forson, economist, MP and former Deputy Finance Minister; Kwame Awuah-Darko, former BOST and TOR Managing Director who was under consideration as 2020 running mate; Joseph Siaw Agyapong, Group CEO of Jospong and party financier; Opong Fosu, a local government expert and Eric Opoku, an influential MP who could win the middle and Southern belts of Ghana for NDC.