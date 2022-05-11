Prof. Ohene-Frempong's death is a great loss to Ghana - Bawumia

The late President of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana, Prof. Kwaku Ohene-Frempong

Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia has said that the death of Prof. Kwaku Ohene-Frempong, which happened on Saturday, May 7, 2022, is a great loss to Ghana.



According to the vice president, Prof. Ohene-Frempong contributed greatly to the development of Ghana's health sector, particularly in the area of sickle cell diseases.



In a post shared on Facebook on May 11, 2022, Dr. Bawumia indicated that despite his great achievements in the medical field, Prof. Ohene-Frempong was a very humble person.

"I have received with sadness the news of the passing of my friend, Prof. Kwaku Ohene-Frempong, who until his death was the president of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana.



'Prof was a highly accomplished, globally renowned and very humble and caring person. He was passionate and committed in his research and practice to helping people living with sickle cell disease. This is a great loss to Ghana," Dr. Bawumia's post read.



He expressed his condolences to the family of Prof Ohene-Frempong and the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana.



The president of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana was reported to have died in a statement by Dr. Bertha Serwa Ayi, the president of the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation (GPSF) of North America, intercepted by GhanaWeb. Prof. Kwaku Ohene-Frempong is a founding member of the GPSF.



According to the information, a family source of the late Prof. Ohene-Frempong said that he died on May 7, 2022.

The statement added that the family, which is surrounded by a supportive network of people, has requested limited calls and visits to allow the family to grieve in private.



About Prof. Kwaku Ohene-Frempong



Born in Kukurantumi, Ghana, Kwaku Ohene Frempong, M.D., arrived in the United States in 1966 to attend Yale University.



Before coming to Yale, Kwaku Ohene Frempong, who is an International Scholar-Athlete Hall of Famer, an Amanfoo alumnus, and was described by ivyleaguesports.com as a "Renaissance Man," served as the Senior Prefect of the Prempeh College, where he did both his Ordinary and Advanced-level secondary school studies.



It was also at Prempeh that he began his athletic career, winning three national track championships and becoming a Ghana national high school champion in long jump, triple jump, and high hurdles.

At Yale, he captained the Track and Field team and set both indoor and outdoor records in the high hurdles. While at Yale, he continued to compete for Ghana and, in 1970, set a new Ghana record in the 110m high hurdles. This record stood for 26 years and was broken at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.



