Prof. Peter Quartey to be inducted as a 'Fellow' of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences

Director of the ISSER at the University of Ghana, Professor Peter Quartey

Source: Raymond Acquah, Contributor

The Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social, and Economic Research at the University of Ghana Professor Peter Quartey will tomorrow Tuesday, November 23, 2021, be inducted as a fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The induction ceremony will take place at the 2021 Founders week celebration on the theme “The 1992 Constitution: fitness for purpose in the 21st Century”.



The Prestigious Academy of Arts and Sciences was founded in 1959 on the initiative of Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Its aim is generally to promote the pursuit, advancement, and dissemination of knowledge in all branches of the sciences and the humanities.



It started with 20 foundation members, including the President himself, who was the Chairman. The foundation members were chosen on the basis of recommendations by a small working party.



At the time it was established, the Academy was the first in Black Africa. The affairs of the Academy are conducted by the Council, the General Meeting of Fellows with power to co-opt both Fellows of the Academy and non-Fellows. The Academy now has 64 Fellows, 13 of whom are resident abroad.



Prof. Peter Quartey was appointed the Director of ISSER effective August 1, 2019. He holds a Ph.D. in Development Economics from the University of Manchester (UK), MSc in Quantitative Development Economics (University of Warwick, UK), MPhil. Economics (Ghana), and BA Economics (Ghana).

He is a Professor of Economics and the immediate past Head, Department of Economics and Director (Economic Management Programme), University of Ghana. He also served as the Deputy Director, Centre for Migration Studies (University of Ghana) and the Head, Economics Division, Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, University of Ghana.



Prof. Peter Quartey was the Management Board Chairman, University of Ghana Cooperative Credit Union (2012-2015) and Vice Management Board Chairman (2009-2012). He is currently the Vice Board Chairman, the Hunger Project (Ghana). Prof. Quartey is a Board Member, Agricultural Development Bank Ltd and the Executive Chairman of Startrite Montessori School Ltd.



He has published extensively and his research interests are Financial and Monetary Sector, Private Sector Development including SMEs, Development Finance, Migration and Remittances, and Poverty Analysis.



He has consulted for both local and international institutions including the World Bank, African Development Bank, OECD, USAID, Overseas Development Institute, DFID, and many others. He is a member of the African Economic Research Consortium and the Global Development Network.