Professor Edmund Delle inducted into Upper West Regional House of Chiefs

Professor Edmund Delle inducted into the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs

79-year-old Medical doctor, politician and CEO of Rabito Clinic Professor Edmund Delle has been inducted into the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs as the newly enskinned Paramount Chief of Nandom.

The new Paramount Chief was taken through the Judicial oath and oath of office by the President of the Regional House of Chiefs Naa Dikomwine Domalae and the Supervising Wa High Court Judge His Lordship Alhaji Abdul Yusif Asibey under the name Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir Vlll.



The ceremony which took place during the 2nd General Meeting of the House of Chiefs brought together Paramount Chiefs of the region as well as relatives, friends and community members of the Newly enskinned Chief.



The President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, Naa Dikomwine Domalae indicated that the house have received all legal documents from the National House of Chiefs which confirms Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII as the gazetted and enskinned Chief of Nandom.



The Upper West Regional Minister Dr Hafiz Bin Salih congratulated the newly enskinned chief and appealed to the people of Nandom to rally behind him to bring the needed development to the area.

“Let me use this singular opportunity to congratulate the Nandom Naa, Naa Professor Nminyem Edmund Delle Chiir VIII for successfully joining the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs as a permanent member,” he said.



“let me also appeal to the people of Nandom Traditional area to lay to rest all their differences and support their new chief to bring the needed development to their traditional area”. Dr Bin Salih added.



The Supervising Wa High Court Judge His Lordship Alhaji Abdul Yusif Asibey called on the Chiefs in the Upper West region to implore on subjects to consider Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism in settling cases of Chieftaincy and Land disputes, indicating that over ninety percent of cases in court are borded on Land Disputes.



Naa Prof Edmund Delle succeeded the late Naa Dr Puoure Puobe Chiir VII who died in August 2018 at the age of 73 after he was enskinned Chief of Nandom on May 2, 1985.