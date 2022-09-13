Professor John Gatsi outlines causes of Ghana's economic crisis

Dean of the university of Cape Coast Business School, Professor John Gatsi

Dean of the university of Cape Coast Business School, Professor John Gatsi, has said poor economic decisions taken by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration is one of the reasons the country is facing a financial crisis.

According to him, mismanagement and blame games can be said to form part of reasons the country is in an economic crisis.



He explained that although the Russia-Ukraine war has been cited many times as the cause of Ghana's fiscal and economic crisis, it only intensified existing disturbing macro-fiscal problems.



Prof. Gatsi also said that the handling of the banking cleanup and poor policy choices are some of the reasons Ghana's economy is struggling. Speaking at the 11th Leadership Dialogue Series on Ghana's Economy by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, he said:

"Generally, delayed leadership action, lack of appreciation of a national inclusive plan, poor policy choices, mismanagement, and the blame game will result in economic crisis.



"The government has outlined factors such as Russia-Ukraine crisis, Covid-19, financial sector cleanup cost, and credit rating downgrade as key drivers of macro-fiscal crisis."



He added that for the country to prevent the recurrence of economic hardship, an Inclusive National Development Plan must guide the development of political party manifestos instead of the current trend where political party manifestos are used to govern the country.