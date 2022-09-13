2
Menu
News

Professor John Gatsi outlines causes of Ghana's economic crisis

John Gatsi, Dean Of The University Of Cape Coast (UCC) Business School Dean of the university of Cape Coast Business School, Professor John Gatsi

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dean of the university of Cape Coast Business School, Professor John Gatsi, has said poor economic decisions taken by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration is one of the reasons the country is facing a financial crisis.

According to him, mismanagement and blame games can be said to form part of reasons the country is in an economic crisis.

He explained that although the Russia-Ukraine war has been cited many times as the cause of Ghana's fiscal and economic crisis, it only intensified existing disturbing macro-fiscal problems.

Prof. Gatsi also said that the handling of the banking cleanup and poor policy choices are some of the reasons Ghana's economy is struggling. Speaking at the 11th Leadership Dialogue Series on Ghana's Economy by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, he said:

"Generally, delayed leadership action, lack of appreciation of a national inclusive plan, poor policy choices, mismanagement, and the blame game will result in economic crisis.

"The government has outlined factors such as Russia-Ukraine crisis, Covid-19, financial sector cleanup cost, and credit rating downgrade as key drivers of macro-fiscal crisis."

He added that for the country to prevent the recurrence of economic hardship, an Inclusive National Development Plan must guide the development of political party manifestos instead of the current trend where political party manifestos are used to govern the country.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame
Akufo-Addo slams SC critics
Meet the Labour MP providing oversight over UK exchequer
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges