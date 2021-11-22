Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang turns 70 today

Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Con

To celebrate her birthday, John Dramani Mahama eulogized her for her continued inspiration in the country.

In a post on Facebook, John Mahama wrote “Your presence in mainstream politics and your immense contribution to national development have demystified and enhanced the notion of women in politics.”



Born on 22 November 1951 in Cape Coast, Ghana, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang attended Anglican Girls’ Secondary School at Koforidua and Aburi Presby Girls’ School.



She then had her secondary education at the Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast from 1964 to 1971.

She completed B.Ed.(Hons) in English and French at the University of Cape Coast in 1977 and obtained her Masters and Doctorate degrees from York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in 1980 and 1986 respectively.



Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang taught and worked at the University of Cape Coast, starting in 1986.



She has held various academic positions including Head of the Department of English, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Warden of Adehye Hall, Valco Trust Fund Post-Graduate Hostel, and Dean of School of Graduate Studies and Research.



From 1997, she has held the position of Academic Director of the School for International Training in the History and Cultures of the African Diaspora.



From 2008-2012 she was the University’s Vice-Chancellor.

In March, 2007, she was one of five scholars selected to deliver presentations during the 200th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.



In October 2009, she was elected Ghana’s representative to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).



Ahead of the 2012 general elections, Jane Opoku-Agyemang moderated the debate with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



Between February 2013 and January 2017 she served as the Education Minister of Ghana.



On 26 October 2018, she became the Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa located in Zimbabwe.

She has served on many local and international boards and committees such as the Centre for Democratic Governance, (CDD-Ghana), the Editorial Board of The Harriet Tubman Series on the African Diaspora (Africa World Press Inc. USA), the Africa Initiative in Canada, and the College of Physicians and Surgeons as Eminent Citizen.



She was the first female Vice-Chancellor of a state University in Ghana.



Jane Opoku-Agyemang assumed duty on 1 October 2008, succeeding Emmanuel Addow-Obeng.



