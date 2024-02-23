Profile of Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the new Majority Leader in parliament

Afenyo-Markin

Following the resignation of Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from his role as leader of his caucus, it was widely expected that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would elect a new leader to take over.

Prior to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's resignation, internal dynamics showed that there was both opposition to and support for his leadership for different reasons.



While some members believed it was time for a change, others, led by First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu, argued that there was no basis to force Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu out.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's resignation after a meeting at the presidency on February 21 meant that the Majority Caucus was going to have a new leader.



Barely 24 hours after his exit, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, was formally named the new Majority Leader, with Asokwa MP Patricia Appiagyei rising to become the new Deputy Majority Leader.

Who is the new Majority Leader?



Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, born on May 27, 1978, currently serves as the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region. He is also a member of the Committee on Defense and Interior in Parliament.



Until his elevation to Majority Leader on February 22, he was the Deputy Majority Leader in the 8th Parliament.

Afenyo-Markin's educational background includes studying law at the University of Buckingham (LLB/MGT, 2003–2006) and earning a Barrister at Law certification from the Ghana School of Law (2007–2009).



He further pursued an M.A. in international politics and security studies at the University of Bradford (2009–2010).



Before entering politics, Afenyo-Markin worked as a principal postal officer at the Ghana Post Company Limited between 1999 and 2003.



His professional experience also includes serving as the Director at Excel Courier Ghana Limited from 2004 to 2011 and as an Associate at Dehenya Chambers from 2010 to 2016.

In 2012, Afenyo-Markin contested and won his seat on the NPP ticket against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Mike Allen Hammah.



He assumed the chairmanship of the Ghana Water Company Ltd. (GWCL) in 2017. However, allegations of involvement in the near collapse of GWCL and financial improprieties led him to launch a defamation lawsuit.



In 2021, he, along with other Ghanaian legislators, participated in the Extraordinary Session 2021 of the Parliament of the ECOWAS in Freetown, Sierra Leone.



The Effutu legislator is also recognized for championing "The Effutu Dream," an initiative launched in February 2020 to promote Effutuman culture, foster a sense of belonging among youth, and attract tourists and investors to the constituency.

