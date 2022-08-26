Profile of Inusah Fuseini’s ‘embattled’ son

Inusah Fuseini Abdul-Hamid, the son of a former Member of Parliament

Inusah Fuseini Abdul-Hamid, the son of a former Member of Parliament, has become topical in recent times following reports that he had been tried and convicted by a United States court for among others fraud and wire fraud.

Reports emerged last week that one Abdul Inusah, a 31-year-old Ghanaian resident in the US was awaiting sentencing by a court.



It wasn't until this week that the media established that the said 'convict' was a son of former Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini.



What was immediately reported about him was that he had schooled in the United States and was living there at present.



This piece looks at a much deeper profile of Abdul-Hamid with reference to a Facebook page purported to be his known account.



According to the page, he is a digital creator and works as Chief Executive Officer of IJBAH GH LTD.

He graduated from the University of Central Lancashire, UCLan. He also studied at Marshall University and also studied Teaching English as a Foreign or Second Language: A Self-Development and Methodology Guide at Embassy Ces Hastings (UK).



During his time at UCLan, he also served as President of the African Carribean Society.



His bio also stated that he is a "Former Safety engineer at Eni SpA," adding that he "Studied at Holy Trinity Lutheran School," and was also a graduate of Accra Academy Senior High School.



Abdul says he is innocent



Speaking for the first time with a local media outlet, Asaase Radio in Accra on August 25, 2022," Abdul reiterated his father’s explanations about how he had gotten entangled in the ongoing case.

According to him, he is officially the subject of an indictment but that the case was still under investigations contrary to reports that he had appeared before a judge and being convicted awaiting sentencing.



“I was given a series of plea deals. I refused them because you only accept plea deals if you have committed a crime. Upon realisation that they had already apprehended nine people who were someway somehow linked to me because I had bought a few of them vehicles somewhere in 2018, while a student in the same university and they were also students, and that was in a different indictment.



“The only reason why I was not involved in that particular indictment was because there was nothing linking me to those people.



“I decided to opt for trial. I was superseded 3 times to where the count now became 8. I have seen 50 years, but I was offered a plea deal of 6 months jail time, but I still refused until it got to somewhere this month. We went for trial, which lasted for 4 or 5 days till the Jury came out with somewhat of a verdict pronouncing me not guilty for 3 to 4 charges of those counts and 4 charges they thought I was guilty of on those other counts.



“From there, obviously, the justice department would have come out with a communique talking about what happened in court during the trial. It was those that the Ghanaian media fetched its reports from,” he noted.

Abdul Inusah said he is innocent while expressing concern about how what he describes as ‘half-truths’ are circulating in reports and how it may have affected his family members and friends.



He believes the case has some prejudiced basis and that he will be released soon.



“…As to conviction or jail sentence or jail time, there’s nothing of the sort because there is still a chance for me to talk to the government as to whether I still want to pursue the case from different angles or just having a man-man talk with them with respect to giving them some information for lesser sentences. Me and my lawyers are still pursuing the case because we believe I’m innocent and this is just one of those prejudice cases that they must find a prosecution at all cost,” he noted.



