Profile of Opanyin Agyepong, the man who birthed one of Ghana's richest men - Jospong

The late Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong was laid to rest today

Many know about the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong who has established his name in Ghana as one of the wealthiest businessmen whose brands like Zoomlion among others have made strides in the country.

What many may not know however is the background of the man that birthed Mr. Siaw Agyepong popularly known as Jospong.



Mr. Siaw Agyepong was born to the late Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong.



Samuel Kwame Agyepong was born on the 7th of June, 1924 in Banka in the Eastern Region of Ghana to Opanyin Kwaku Kissi (a.k.a Kwaku Nyame) and Obaapanyin Yaa Anumwah both distinguished natives and members of the Obo Aduana Clan.



Samuel Kwame Agyepong decided to challenge himself by migrating to the Greater Accra Region in 1944 in search of a more fulfilling life. He first settled at Adabraka– Odawna, and then later moved to Nima, Kaneshie, Bubuashie, and Teshie-Nungua Estates respectively.



He was described as an avid reader of the Bible and he lived his life by Christian principles. He shared his knowledge with both the young and old.



EARLY LIFE:



He was a son that in time will become an outstanding man through ingenuity, enterprise and hard work. He was a lovely child of the rich colonial-oriented purlieu woven with flamboyant photogenic heritage of being Obo Aduana.



These emanated from values such as his sweet and amiable temper.

Beyond many recounted details and various anecdotes illustrate the extent of young Samuel’s charm and influence on his peers with a great sense of responsibility and integrity.



He possessed the hallmark of a distinguished gentleman who treated everyone humanely. Living through a century is indeed God’s gift to a son who “stood up in the presence of the elderly and showed respect for the aged. Fearing his God.” – Leviticus 19:32.







EDUCATION:



Samuel Kwame Agyepong enrolled in Obo Government School in 1934 to acquire his elementary education. He exited the formal school system at Standard Seven.



In those days, Standard Seven, formally referred to as the Middle School Leaving Certificate (MSLC), was a level of education that prepared one for the world of work. Anyone with an MSLC could gain employment in any sector of the formal economy such as teaching, civil service, security services, and major private enterprises.



Samuel Kwame Agyepong did not continue his formal education beyond Standard Seven due to a multiplicity of factors such as his burning desire to manage his own affairs and engage in entrepreneurship.



With this background preparation, Samuel Agyepong ventured into work.



TRANSITION INTO WORK, MARRIAGE AND BEYOND:



Old age wisdom dictates that a man with something to give the world would not tie himself to a piece of the earth. Samuel Kwame Agyepong decided to challenge himself by migrating to the Greater Accra Region in 1944 in search of a more fulfilling life. He first settled at Adabraka– Odawna, and then later moved to Nima, Kaneshie, Bubuashie and TeshieNungua Estates respectively.





Barely a year after moving to Accra, he got employed at United Trading Company (UTC).



He worked as a typist for the company. In 1959, the opportunity came for him to work with his uncle Opanyin Yaw Siaw (a.k.a. Yaw Antoh) in running his beer bar business at Nima. He resigned from UTC and joined his uncle.



This marked his desire to establish his own business. In that same year, young Samuel Agyepong met and married his first wife Madam Victoria Yaa Dwamena (a.k.a. Aunty Yaa) of blessed memory. As marriage is touted as a blessing, a view widely held by the elderly, two years later, which was precisely in 1961, came the establishment of Modern Photo Framing Studio at Thorpe Road (Bank of Ghana Lane) by Mr. Agyepong.







His passion for reading the Bible influenced the images he framed. They were mainly pictures of Jesus Christ. This began a streak of successful business ventures.



A man of vision and progress, he soon prospered and bought a parcel of land in Bubuashie and built his first house in Accra, where he lived with his wife and began a family. Exactly ten years on, in 1969, he married Madam Agnes Akua Boahemaa Gyimah (a.k.a. Aunty Aggie) also of blessed memory as his second wife.



Opanyin Agyepong at this juncture decided to take a loan facility from the bank to support his business, but upon second thought he decided to approach his Uncle Yaw Siaw back at Obo, who upon consideration of his nephew’s purpose for the loan gave him a loan of two million cedis at that time (which is equivalent to two hundred Ghana Cedis) to grow his business.



He based his decision to grant him financial support on traditional wisdom which says that “when a man returns to his roots to seek help to better home and family, one is duty bound to agree”.



Opanyin Agyepong took the money and invested heavily into the business and soon became a major wholesaler.



A very responsible, provident, and impartial man, Opanyin Agyepong loved and cared for his three wives.



With these beautiful, faithful and dedicated wives, Opanyin Agyepong had seventeen children namely -Daniel Kwaku Asante Agyepong (late), Samuel Kwabena Kissi Agyepong, David Anum Agyepong, Mercy Serwaa Agyepong, Dr. Joseph Kwame Siaw Agyepong, Cecilia Asumaniwaa Agyepong, Paul Osei Agyepong, Peter Osei Agyepong.

The rest are Victoria Dwamena Agyepong, Samuel Ofori Agyepong, Comfort Mansah Agyepong, Joseph Osei Agyepong, Grace Anumwah Agyepong, Solomon Kweku Nyame Agyepong, Vida Agyepong, Emmanuel Boakye Agyepong and Mary Obenewaa Agyepong. Some of these children are prominent and illustrious citizens of Ghana today.



Opanyin Agyepong brought up his children to be meticulous, disciplined, God-fearing, hardworking, respectful and responsible. For example, he would ensure that a task that is not well performed is done over and over again till it met his expectation.



He also did not spare the rod when any of the children went wayward and he loved reading and discussing the Bible with his children to inculcate in them the virtues of Christianity.







Disciplined, responsible, and peaceful as he was, he performed his duties unfailingly and ensured harmony among his wives and his children. Every member of his household was satisfactorily catered for and there was peaceful co-existence among the children and other dependents.



He was popularly known as the father of the fatherless, for he took care not only of his own family members but every needy person that God brought his way.



He was that giant fruitful tree and a pillar on which his wives, children and foster children, siblings, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other extended relatives, neighbours, and strangers depended on.



COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP ROLE:



Opanyin Agyepong, resident in Teshie-Nungua Estates in the early 1980s, was widely known as a very respectable and responsible elder.



He was involved in community development and played several leadership roles to the admiration of his kinsmen. Under the government of the Provisional National Defence Council, the elders of TeshieNungua Estates convened an important meeting at which they collectively decided that there was a need to put mechanisms in place for community leadership that will facilitate development.



Opanyin Agyepong was nominated as the Krontihene of the Akan ethnic group in the area alongside others such as Opanyin George Diawuo Ameyaw (a.k.a. Kwahu Store) as Gyasehene and Opanyin Obeng Asamoah as the Odikro, who served as sub-chiefs under Nana Amponsah I. When Nana Amponsah I joined his ancestors, no other person was regarded to be a perfect fit and a worthier replacement than Opanyin Agyepong.



Therefore, he became Omanhene and replaced Nana Amponsah I as the Chief of the Akan Community in TeshieNungua Estates.



As the chief of the Akan community in Teshie-Nungua, Opanyin Agyepong exhibited sterling leadership qualities, especially in dispute resolution. Complex disputes that were brought before him were resolved in a manner that ensured lasting peace came to exist among the feuding parties.



The ability to resolve disputes was simply a function of his natural status as a unifier. His predisposition to fairness was also a cornerstone of his leadership skills. Indeed, his leadership was marked by unquestionable integrity and Owing to his astute leadership remarkable achievements.







CHRISTIAN AND FAMILY LIFE HOME-CALL:



Samuel Kwame Agyepong had the hand of God in his life. All accounts of his early life tell the tale of a man who was a member of the Presbyterian Church. After the burial of his second wife Madam Agnes Akua Boahemaa Gyimah who was a member of the Church of Pentecost, things took a different turn.



After the thanksgiving service on Sunday, Opanyin Agyepong finally decided to join the Church of Pentecost.



This was in 2006. It was from that moment his habit of never missing a Sunday church service began and he became a staunch member of the Estate Assembly until his passing on.



He was an avid reader of the Bible and he lived his life by Christian principles. He shared his knowledge with both the young and old.



The gift of life is that it is a gift to others. Opanyin Agyepong was given life by his maker, and he gave his life as a gift to others.