Profile of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch

Queen Elizabeth is dead

Born on April 21, 1926, Queen Elizabeth II, who was christened Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

She immediately ascended the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died. She assumed the title, Queen Elizabeth II



She thus ruled for 70 years before her death.



Her tenure as Queen of Britain gained her respect and love from her subjects, citizens of former British colonies and people around the globe.



When she was born in Mayfair in 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Monarch. She was expected to live a relatively normal life with her close-knit and family. But everything changed in December 1936 when her uncle – King Edward VIII - abdicated, leaving her father as King, and her as next in line to the throne.



Queen Elizabeth was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

After her father succeeded to the throne in 1936 and Princess Elizabeth became heir presumptive (first in line to the throne), she started to study constitutional history and law as preparation for her future role.



She received tuition from her father, as well as sessions with Henry Marten, the Vice-Provost of Eton. She was also instructed in religion by the Archbishop of Canterbury.



Princess Elizabeth also learned French from a number of French and Belgian governesses. It is a skill which has stood The Queen in good stead, as she often has cause to use it when speaking to ambassadors and heads of state from French-speaking countries, and when visiting French-speaking areas of Canada.



Princess Elizabeth also studied art and music, learned to ride, and became a strong swimmer. She won the Children's Challenge Shield at London's Bath Club when she was thirteen.



Princess Elizabeth enrolled as a Girl Guide when she was eleven, and later became a Sea Ranger.

Marriage and family



The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philips’ marriage saw them support each other through many years of Royal duties, and produced four children, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



Though the early years of their marriage saw them living a relatively normal life as a naval officer and wife, The Queen's accession changed everything as she took on her new role, and The Duke of Edinburgh a new status in support of her work.



Queen Elizabeth, aside being the monarch of the United Kingdom (England, Scotland and Northern Ireland), was also the monarch of fourteen other countries, including Canada and others across the Asia-Pacific and the Caribbean. These are known as the Commonwealth realms. They are distinct from the Commonwealth of Nations, a loose grouping of fifty-four countries that were once part of the British Empire but most of which are not still subjects of the queen.