Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah

A Special Prosecutor’s Office report has implicated Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member over influence peddling.

The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022, and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



According to the report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labiance Company Ltd.



The report further noted that an amount of GH¢1.074 million which represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state has been retrieved.



Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh is the owner and Chief Executive Officer of frozen foods company, Labianca Company Limited with a track record for building and leading a world class frozen food imports company and cold storage facility.



The 54-year-old businesswoman has over 35 years experience in Product Management, New Business development, and Entrepreneurship, Partnership Development, Supplier/Vendor Relations as well as Strategic Planning and Growth.

Mrs. Asomah-Hinneh has grown the business from a sole proprietorship to a well-established limited liability company in 7 years and now manages a team of over 300 employees in a busy environment.



Mrs. Eunice Jacqueline Asomah Hinneh is also a member of Council of State representative for the Western Region, having defeated her contender, Mr. Ntori-Bonkyi Akomea after a second round of elections following a tie after the first in February 2021.



She is also a Board Member at the Ghana Ports & Habours Authority who has served from June 2017 till present.



