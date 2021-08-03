Project Akufo-Addo's works to enable us break eight years jinx - Stephen Ntim charges TESCON

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The tertiary student's wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), popularly termed TESCON, has been charged to project and propagate the policies and programmes of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.

Speaking on behalf of Stephen Ntim, a national chairman hopeful at two handing over ceremonies of the student's wing at Accra Technical University (ATU) and the Mampong Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Kwabena Frimpong said the only way the NPP can break the eight-year rule cycle is to use the gains of this government to do so.



According to him, the transformational policies of the Akufo-Addo government such as the free senior high school and the one district one factory as well as others are tangible projects that people can see.



Others such as one village one dam and one teacher one laptop as well as the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) are projects many in the country have benefitted from for them to appreciate the NPP.



Incentives



Mr Frimpong noted that incentives to students across schools in the country as well as the widening of the Ghana School feeding programme are some other projects the NPP is acclaimed for.

Support to small and medium scale enterprises during the outbreak of Covid-19 by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is something the people can recollect with time.



The payment of locked-up funds of people who saved at some microfinance companies and outfits as well as the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme for farmers and the youth, the special aide intimated are very important projects the youth of the party and TESCON could harp on to project the NPP.



Mr Frimpong said these policies have had a far-reaching impact on the populace to enable them to look upon and return the NPP to power in 2024.



“Our policies have been the most potent and all-encompassing and every Ghanaian can readily relate to them and so for us as youth our task is to project and propagate these policies everywhere,” the special aide noted.



Motivation

The youth activist encouraged the student's wing to do their best for the party while in school and at the campuses of the colleges.



He noted that everyone who displays commitment and passion for the NPP will never go unnoticed.



According to Mr Frimpong, the likes of Mr Stephen Ntim and Nana Addo himself showed the same courage and unbridled commitment to the course of the party.



This, he noted has ensured the reward to their persons by the party with the former being board chairman of state agencies and would be rewarded with the National Chairmanship position in 2022 and the latter the leader of the NPP and President of Ghana.



“The NPP rewards commitment and loyalty and so just as Mr Stephen Ntim and Nana Addo have been rewarded by the Party and the people of Ghana kindly do same because your reward is just a matter of time,” Mr Frimpong stressed passionately.