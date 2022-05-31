Project Hope Ghana organize capacity building workshop for informal sector plastic waste collectors in Korle-Klottey Municipality

Attendees of the workshop in a photo

Project Hope Ghana on 27th May 2022 organized a capacity and skills-building workshop for informal sector plastic waste pickers and persons with disability in Accra.

The workshop is part of activities slated on the Coastal Watch Project being implemented by Project Hope Ghana in partnership with The German Forest Protection Association (Die Schutzgemeinschaft Deutscher Wald, SDW), International Sustainability Academy (ISA), and funded by UNDP GEF-SGP.



Coastal Watch is a marine plastic pollution education project that focuses on enhancing awareness and knowledge of ocean conservation whilst improving the livelihood of informal sector workers in the plastic management value chain.



The workshop is in line with efforts to equip informal waste pickers and persons with disability with business knowledge of the plastic collection, health and safety, leadership, and financial management skills. Mr. Victor Acquaye, Director of Environmental and Sanitation, of Korle Klottey Municipal Assemble (KoKMA) facilitated the Health and Safety as well as how informal sector workers can work with the Assembly.



Mr. Christopher Gyan-Mensah, Project Manager of SESA Recycling Limited spoke on the best quality and value to places to sell plastic whereas Madam Lydia Bamfo, Director for Borla Taxi and Tricycle Association admonished the waste pickers on the benefits and opportunities of being a waste picker.

Mr. Carl Selorm Dovi, Project Manager for Project Hope Ghana spoke on leadership and financial management to keep them abreast with best practices of using money acquired from a plastic collection. The workshop also afforded participants the opportunity to have conversations on ways to develop a cooperative for Informal Waste Pickers to formalize their activities.



The founder of Project Hope Ghana, Christian Owusu Amoako, stated that his organization would continue to use innovative ways to bring lifelong education and awareness on plastic waste management whilst focusing on inclusiveness.



He further mentioned there will be an upcoming community awareness and beach clean-up in Osu and called on all and sundry to come in their numbers when it's time.



