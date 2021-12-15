Project begins to promote accountability in public financial management

Launch of the project

Source: GNA

A project has begun to promote accountability mechanisms in 21 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) using citizen-generated data whilst promoting gender-sensitive planning and budgeting from public expenditure tracking approaches.

The project dubbed: "Promoting Accountability in Public Financial Management in Ghana" seeks to strengthen accountability mechanisms for budgetary implementation as well as ensure improved Medium Term Development Planning (MTDP) that responds to the needs and aspirations of vulnerable citizens and communities.



The seven-month-long project is being implemented by the Civil Society Platform on Sustainable Development Goals (CSOs Platform on SDGs) and the Ghana Statistical Service with funding and technical support from the German Development Cooperation (GIZ).



The beneficiary MMDAs included Tamale, Bongo, Wa, West Mamprusi, Agona West, Shama, Kumasi, Sunyani, Ga East, and Ho.



Mr Kwadwo Owusu, the National Coordinator of the CSOs Platform on SDGs, who made a presentation on the project during its inception meeting in Tamale, said the project would build the capacity of local stakeholders on the citizen-generated data and the District Development Data platforms to ensure accountability at the MMDA level.

The inception meeting, attended by representatives of some CSOs, MMDAs, citizen groups, and journalists, was to enable participants to learn more about the project, their roles under the project, as well as make inputs to ensure its successful implementation.



Mr Owusu expressed the need for all stakeholders to play their roles effectively to ensure the project's success.



Mr Mumuni Mohammed, Northern Regional Programme Manager of SEND-GHANA, lauded the project saying, "The fact that we are doing this project collaborating with the MMDAs, CSOs, and citizens, we are hopeful that this will have a long term impact as far as Public Financial Management is concerned."