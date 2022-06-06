Projecting Bawumia-Alan ahead of Election 2024 is ‘rubbish’ – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

NPP to elect flagbearer for 2024 elections

Bawumia, Akoto Afriyie others to contest NPP flagbearship race



Kennedy Agyapong’s flagbearer poster emerges on social media

The MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has described the projection of Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as possible flagbearers as unnecessary.



According to him, the party must allow presidential hopefuls to contest rather than imposing some individuals to the party.



“We have a sharp division – Alan- Bawumia – to me it is rubbish. If you are a democrat, why wouldn’t you want somebody to contest.



“You call yourself democrats, if you don’t want anybody to contest, be a dictator and let us know,” he said, adding: “So, if I contest you, I am not your enemy, but when you contest and you don’t win, the person who rather won, doesn’t want to deal with the losers,” he said.

He said the party should allow members who wish to contest to do so without any obstacles.



“So, I think we should allow anybody who is a true member of the party, who has interest in contesting to contest, if you want to protect MPs, protect their purse, so that they can do constituency work to retain power,” Asaaseradio.com quoted the lawmaker as having said.



Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that he will be contesting in the upcoming presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.



He made this announcement on his television network on Monday May 16, 2022, classfmonline.com reports.



Kennedy Agyapong, earlier dropped the hint that he would contest on May 6, 2022 on Oman FM during an interview when he said, “when the time comes, I am waiting for anybody in the party who will tell me to step down. They will see.”



Aside from Kennedy Agyapong, some persons have been tipped to succeed Akufo-Addo as the flagbearer of the party.

They include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; Minister of Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey.



Even though some of them have not officially declared their stance, Akufo-Addo acknowledges he is aware of their intention, he has however given those serving under his government time to resign ahead of the elections.



