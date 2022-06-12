Prolonged strikes inimical to university academic activities - Asantehene

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Source: GNA

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has stressed the need for dialogue, goodwill and trust in all future negotiations between universities labour unions and the Government concerning conditions of service.

These were essential ingredients in resolving conflicts to avoid such prolonged strikes which tend to affect academic and administrative work.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has already created a dent in the academic calendar and we do not want to see labour unrest deepening this dent,” he observed, when he addressed the 2021 Special Congregation of the KNUST, at the Great Hall, Kumasi.



A total of 4,712 students, made up of 1,455 undergraduates and 3,257 postgraduates, were awarded certificates at this year’s Congregation.



In terms of gender, the University graduated 1,652 females, representing 35.06 per cent of the total number of students passing out this year.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu, who is also the Chancellor of the KNUST, reminded the graduates that they were passing out of “the best University in Ghana”, therefore, they ought to create a niche for themselves in their professional environment.



“You should pay critical attention to your entrepreneurial skills. You must be proactive and self-motivated individuals with dexterity and the mindset to become leaders,” he noted.

According to the Chancellor, it was expected of the graduates to think outside the box, saying they should bring their expertise to bear to address the nation’s development challenges.



“Most organisations are awash in creative ideas that never get executed.



“Graduates can capitalize on these opportunities by bringing them to fruition. In essence, your entrepreneurial skills will help you function as an entrepreneur,” he said.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu lauded the Government for approving about 40 kilometres of roads on the University campus to be given asphalt overlays.



“Indeed, the campus is looking very befitting of the status of the University as the best in Ghana.



“My information is that the asphalt overlays would be extended to the Obuasi campus and the other teaching facilities of the University outside campus, including Kwabenya in Accra, Kansawrado in Takoradi, and Moree, near Cape Coast.

“This is a welcoming gesture by the Government and I must, once again, commend the Government for its immeasurable support for the University,” he noted.



The Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, indicated that investment in higher education was a priority of the Government.



The agenda, he said, was to churn out as many university graduates as possible in order to meet the nation’s human resource needs.



Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice-Chancellor of the KNUST, assured that the University was committed to its mandate of researching and coming out with cutting-edge technology to address development challenges confronting society.