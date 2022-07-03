Prominent Churches that have yet to donate to National Cathedral Project

Work on National Cathedral project stalls over lack of funds

Ablakwa raises concerns over state funding of Cathedral



Ghanaians ask government to prioritize other needs



The construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana project has dominated media headlines in recent times for not so good reasons.



The conversation around the project has centered on its source of funding as many contend that President Akufo-Addo at the commissioning of the project said it was going to be built largely using contributions from the Christian community.



For this reason, North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and other Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have had to raise concerns after sighting documents that showed the state had dolled out taxpayers money for it.



According to Mr. Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million in state funds have been pushed into the project as seed money while Vice president of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons has alleged that the project contract sum has been renegotiated to US$400 million from an initial US$100 million.



While the conversation on the necessity of the Cathedral rages, a list of churches and their monetary contributions to the project was last week published by the Board of Trustees at a press conference.



Cumulatively, different Churches are said to have so far contributed GH¢2.21 million towards the construction of the Cathedral with the major donor being the Pentecost Church who donated a total of GH¢700,000 - a breakdown of the sum being Church of Pentecost Headquarters (GHC200,000) and The Church of Pentecost (General Headquarters) - GH¢500,000.



However, conspicuously missing in list of contributors are a host of prominent churches

Below is a list of some of them:



Catholic Church of Ghana



The Catholic Church of Ghana has yet to make a known contribution to the project even though one of its leaders, the Metroplitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle is a member of the Cathedral Board of Trustees.



The Church has clarified that he is on the Board in his personal capacity.



In a recent interview, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, joined calls by many Ghanaians for the government not to prioritise the Cathedral project amid the current economic hardship.



"Naturally, at this time, I will agree with you and many other critics that when you look at the economy and things that had to be destroyed in order that the Cathedral may come on, we can say that it is definitely not a priority," Archbishop Naameh is quoted to have said.



He further stated that since the National Cathedral was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's promise to God, the president was expected to find the money for the project rather than using taxpayers' money for it.



Lighthouse Chapel



Another church yet to contribute to the Cathedral project is the Lighthouse Group of Churches.

While it is unclear why the Church has not made a contribution, it is without doubt that the Presiding Bishop of the Church, Dag Heward-Mills, is one of the most respected men of God in the country.



For this reason, he was part of the eminent clergy nominated by President Akufo-Addo to serve on the Board of Trustees.



Nevertheless, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has been in the news recently over claims by Mr. Ablakwa that his name together with Former Presby Moderator Reverend Cephas Omenyo were omitted from the Cathedral incorporation.



The Secretariat responded by saying at the time the company (National Cathedral) was being incorporated, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills had travelled outside the country.



It said it will take the necessary steps to have him registered to become one of the directors of the company (National Cathedral).



International Central Gospel Church



The International Central Gospel Church led by Dr. Mensa Otabil was also missing from the list of contributing churches.



Founder Dr. Mensa Otabil was 'mistakenly' listed as member of the Board of Trustees for the project on the official website of the project.



The Secretariat only updated the website after Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claimed that Dr. Mensa Otabil had resigned as a member of the Board of Trustees.

Dismissing the claims by Mr. Ablakwa, the Secretariat said Dr. Mensa Otabil was never a member of the Board but added that he “remains actively interested in the project.”



Royal House Chapel



The Royal House Chapel International is a bible believing, charismatic church which commands a large following from the Christian community.



It is headed by Apostle General Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah.



He is yet to make a public pronouncement on the National Cathedral project though and by extension make a donation to it construction.



Glorious Word Power Ministry International



Glorious Word Ministry International, is led by Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah who is famed for his 31st Night prophecies on elections and his affiliation to the political class.



Owusu Bempah, is referred to as the Nationa's Prophet, because of his close association to the President.



On the issue of the National Cathedral, Reverend Owusu Bempah is also yet to break his silence on the matter.

Anglican Church of Ghana



The Anglican Church is one of the oldest Orthodox congregations in Ghana and one of the most vocal in recent times.



It has yet to known its stance on the ongoing project.



Nevertheless, as one of the prominent churches in the country it was expected that the Church will make a commitment towards the Cathedral project but it has remained tight lipped on all developments surrounding it



