8
Menu
News

Promise to print 500,000 Ghana cards in 11 days: How many have you printed? – MP to NIA boss

FotoJet (68) Prof. Ken Attafuah (left), Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (right)

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has asked the Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Ken Attafuah, to tell Ghanaians whether he has attained his promise of printing over 500,000 Ghana Cards in 11 days.

According to the MP, it has been 11 days since the NIA boss made the promise in Parliament, and he must update Ghanaians on it.

“Prof Attafuah and his NIA came to assure Parliament that he can, in 11 days, print nearly 600k unprinted NIA cards from his office in Accra and distribute them to owners. Parliament said ok.

“It is exactly 11 days since he made that promise. Prof, have you printed the 600k NIA Cards?” the MP's tweet shared read.

Prof Ken Attafuah, in an interview on Citi TV, stated that the NIA can print and issue at least 2 million Ghana Cards in six months if it provided all the needed resources.

“Within six months we can meet the expectations of Ghanaians, six months without pressure or massive mobilisation, we are doing our work at our own pace, we can deliver the 2 million cards,” he said.

He even went on to say that the NIA can print “500,000 cards in 11 days. The printers are there, and the staff are available”.

View the MP’s tweet below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





IB/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Related Articles: