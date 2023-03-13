Promise to print 500,000 Ghana cards in 11 days: How many have you printed? – MP to NIA boss

Prof. Ken Attafuah (left), Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (right)

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has asked the Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Ken Attafuah, to tell Ghanaians whether he has attained his promise of printing over 500,000 Ghana Cards in 11 days.

According to the MP, it has been 11 days since the NIA boss made the promise in Parliament, and he must update Ghanaians on it.



“Prof Attafuah and his NIA came to assure Parliament that he can, in 11 days, print nearly 600k unprinted NIA cards from his office in Accra and distribute them to owners. Parliament said ok.



“It is exactly 11 days since he made that promise. Prof, have you printed the 600k NIA Cards?” the MP's tweet shared read.



Prof Ken Attafuah, in an interview on Citi TV, stated that the NIA can print and issue at least 2 million Ghana Cards in six months if it provided all the needed resources.



“Within six months we can meet the expectations of Ghanaians, six months without pressure or massive mobilisation, we are doing our work at our own pace, we can deliver the 2 million cards,” he said.

He even went on to say that the NIA can print “500,000 cards in 11 days. The printers are there, and the staff are available”.



