Promote achievements of NPP govt – Krobea Asante to TESCON members

Krobea Asante addressing the TESCON members

A Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) George Krobea Asante has encouraged members of TESCON at the Secondi Nursing and Midwifery Training College to take active interest in promoting and defending the enviable achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Speaking as a Guest Speaker at TESCON General Meeting and Orientation for the Freshers on March 12, 2023, he emphasized the need for the students to own the breaking the 8 agenda since the NPP’s continuous stay in government offers them better hope for a brighter future.



He commended the Western Regional Youth Organiser, the Regional Communications Director, the Regional Deputy Women Organiser, the Regional TESCON Coordinator, the Principal of the school, all TESCON Executives and the organizers of the program.

George Krobea Asante was joined by Eric Asonade, National TESCON Coordinator and his able Deputy, Charles Opoku.