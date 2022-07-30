1
Menu
News

Promote digitilisation to simplify your work – Deputy Minister to Civil servants

Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ms. Ama Pomaa Boateng

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ms. Ama Pomaa Boateng (MP), has advised civil servants to embrace and promote digitalization to simplify the voluminous nature of their work.

“Promote digitalisation to simplify and make the work more efficient, provide accessibility and transparency in the administrative work of government,” she stated.

Ms. Boateng was speaking on behalf of the sector Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP), at a Public Lecture in Accra on Tuesday, 26th July 2022, as part of activities for the 2022 Civil Service Week Celebration and Awards Night.

The event was celebrated on the theme, “Digitalisation in the Civil Service of Ghana: An Agenda for Improved Productivity and Service Delivery”.

The Deputy Minister said the benefits of digital technologies and delivery models include, but not limited to, improvement in efficiency at service delivery, provision of innovative solution.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service