Promotions due teachers have been effected – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government has cleared the arrears of teachers, and promotions due teachers have also been effected.

He also said he restored teacher training allowances since coming into office five years ago and will continue to pay them.



President Akufo-Addo said these on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, when he participated and delivered remarks at the 6th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), which was also used to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Association.



He said “For us, in Ghana, also to make a success of our nation, we must pay attention to teachers. My government believes that teaching should not be seen as a stop-gap measure or a job of last resort, but as a viable choice to enter a well-respected profession with positive long term career prospects and good benefits."



“We have restored, since coming into office five years ago, and continue to pay, teacher trainee allowances, which were abolished by the previous administration."

“In addition to the yearly average increase in salaries over the last five (5) years, my government is, for the first time in our nation’s history, paying a professional allowance to teachers. We have abolished the three (3) months’ pay policy for teachers, we have cleared the arrears, and promotions due teachers have also been effected," he added.



“Government is also committed to the development of affordable housing for teachers all across the nation. The current initiative will involve the provision of housing for both mortgage and rental."



“Through a subsidised loan programme, teachers will be provided an opportunity to own houses in desired locations in various parts of the country. The Ministry of Education is working with the National Service Scheme on this. In addition, the Ministry of Works and Housing is in discussion with teacher unions to provide more housing opportunities for teachers."



“Within the next two years, it is proposed that ten thousand (10,000) housing units on affordable terms will be developed for teachers across the country.”