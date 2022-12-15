0
Promotions in security services must be based on merit – Security analyst

Adib Saani 32 Security analyst Adib Saani

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Security analyst Adib Saani has stated that promotion in security services must be meritorious.

He said promotion must be merit-based and not just the number of years one has served in the security service.

He revealed the current Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has demonstrated that he is prepared to do that.

“Promotion in our security services should be based on merit. It should be given solely because the individual has served for a number of years. If you perform your duties admirably, you will be promoted.”

He urged the services to always consider for promotions those who are sent to deprived and remote areas, as well as those who work in extreme conditions to ensure the safety of others.

“Promotion should extend beyond the number of years of service. “It should be based on merit,” he emphasised.

According to Adib Saani of Rainbow Radio 87.5’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem, there are lazy security officers who do not deserve to be promoted regardless of the number of years they have served.

He stated that the promotion is significant and that in some jurisdictions, even after death, a promoted officer’s family may be designated as a gold star family and receive priority for services in the United States.

Source: rainbownradioonline.com
