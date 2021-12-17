Proofread speeches, your aides painting false reality - Captain Smart tasks Akufo-Addo

Captain Smart is a host on Onua TV

Captain Smart has advised Akufo-Addo on his speeches

He wants the president to proofread them before delivery in public



Smart blames Akufo-Addo's aides of lying to him



Journalist Captain Smart has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to read through speeches prepared for him before delivering at public events.



According to him, one of the major problems with the current government is that bootlickers around the president who he says give him the impression that all is well despite glaring challenges.



In one of his usual submissions on the December 15 edition of the Onua Maakye programme that aired on Onua FM/TV, Smart submitted that the failure to read through his speeches has often resulted in public attacks after the president speaks.

“Your Excellency, Ghanaians are disappointed in you. But those around you don’t want you to hear it. Your speechwriters know you will read whatever is written, so you don’t read through your speeches. That is why some of the claims you make have led to Ghanaians attacking you. These days read your speeches before delivery.”



He continued stating that he has a policy of respecting all persons to the extent that those people act in ways meriting his respect.



Smart added that he did not fear anyone in the country to the extent that he would speak the truth and call out ills as and when.



“I fear no one in this country. In this nation, I fear no one, but I respect all. When it is is that if I accord you respect for years and you don’t do what is deserving of it, it takes it back and keep it, then I insult you, you cannot do anything to me, nothing,” he stressed.



Captain Smart’s aggressive style of presentation has been the subject of discussion in political circles and in professional circles.

He was recently arrested by the police for comments that said he supported an uprising to right the ills that are going on in society. He rubbished the arrest calling it his ‘matriculation.’



Smart and his employers, Media General, have also been on a collision course with the National Media Commission, NMC, after they authored two letters calling on the employers to call Captain Smart to order over some of his pronouncements.



Media General also slammed the Police for having developed a penchant for seeking to gag the media with unwarranted arrests.