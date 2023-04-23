Propagate peace as critical ingredient in Ghana’s forward march - Imam Yahaya Nanjo

Imam Ahmed Alhaji Yahaya Nanjo leading the prayers in Wa

A large crowd of people converged on the Wa Jubilee Park and its immediate environs to offer the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. The Chief Imam of the Wa Central Mosque, Ahmed Alhaji Yahaya Nanjo led the Orthodox Muslims to pray at the venue.

GBC’s Emmanuel Mensah-Abludo reports that Imam Ahmed Alhaji Yahaya Nanjo prayed for peace to be propagated as a critical ingredient in the country’s forward march. He equally offered prayers for the leaders of the country to help them deliver progress to the people and asked for Allah’s blessings for the citizenry.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Wa, Tahiru Issahaku Moomin stressed the necessity for the Islamic faithful to uphold unity for the religion to flourish.

He added that education should be taken seriously, saying sometime ago English-Arabic schools were not faring well during Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) but as a result of attention and sacrifices made by the Islamic Education Unit, Islamic schools are now the best-performing schools in the Wa Municipality.



Mr Moomin admonished political parties to do clean politics as they restructure towards the 2024 general election for peace to reign. Among the worshippers at the Jubilee Park were the Wa Naa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo, the Upper West Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Osman Mahama Kanihi and the MP for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo.