3
Menu
News

Propagate the good works of government – Ntim to NPP Regional Comms. Directors

Stephen Ntim Regional Directors.png Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim at the commissioning of Regional Directors of Communication

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim has commissioned the party’s Regional Directors of Communications to lead their respective regions in propagating the good works of the government.

According to him, the Regional Directors of Communications have a crucial role to play in ensuring that the NPP “breaks the eight” in the upcoming 2024 general election which promises to be keenly contested.

He was speaking at a meeting with all the Regional Directors of Communications of the party at an event held on Tuesday in Accra.

Present at the meeting were the National Director of Communications, his deputies, and the party’s Director of Finance and Administration.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo