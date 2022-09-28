Propagate the good works of government – Ntim to NPP Regional Comms. Directors

Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim at the commissioning of Regional Directors of Communication

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim has commissioned the party’s Regional Directors of Communications to lead their respective regions in propagating the good works of the government.

According to him, the Regional Directors of Communications have a crucial role to play in ensuring that the NPP “breaks the eight” in the upcoming 2024 general election which promises to be keenly contested.



He was speaking at a meeting with all the Regional Directors of Communications of the party at an event held on Tuesday in Accra.

Present at the meeting were the National Director of Communications, his deputies, and the party’s Director of Finance and Administration.



