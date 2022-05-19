Proper parenting losing grounds in Ghana – Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has called for the strengthening of parenting standards in Ghana.

Actions and inactions of the young Ghanaian are disrespectful and veer off the norms and culture of Ghana, he posited.



“You see people on social media saying atrocious things and that is totally ‘Non-Ghanaian’ and disrespectful. In our time, whenever you see an elderly person, you are respectful to them but the young persons of today address the elder with little to no respect. This calls for proper parenting in Ghana,” he said.



In an interview with Rev Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series on Y107.9FM’s ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’, Mr. Agyapong, called on the youth to put in effort in developing themselves in both formal and informal sectors.



Promoting entrepreneurship amongst the youth, he encouraged the government to provide young entrepreneurs with cheap credit and grants “and that will help them.”

The politician charged the youth to rather use social media to develop and grow businesses. With the constant change in the economy, he believes it is time social media usage is integrated into Ghana’s educational system.



“We need to look at how the youth can develop with social media. The global economy is changing and we can’t keep doing things the old way. We need to change too.”



He further indicated that back in the day, one could not dress just anyhow to go out. “You won’t even feel comfortable looking like that. But now you see people on the streets and it looks like they just came out of the bedroom.”



Kwabena Agyei Agyapong called for a reorientation of the youth, pointing out not just the importance of being respectful and looking decent, “but for them to also know they cannot rely on the central government for everything.”