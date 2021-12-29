Prophecies that will get pastors, prophets arrested

The police have warned against utterances that will create fear and panic on 31st December

The last day of every year is considered a very important day for people all over the world.

In Ghana, it is more especially special for Christians who congregate at night to hold services and cross over into the new year.



During these services, it is a norm for most prophets or leaders of some churches in the country, to prophesy into the coming year, projecting messages from God for various personalities.



Sometimes, this goes beyond their church members to personalities and dignitaries in the country and for a long time, many of these which appear as ‘doom’ prophecies have been largely criticized.



This year, ahead of 31st December, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, through a release has warned against indiscriminate and unguided utterances during church services, that have the tendency to create fear and panic.



“Over the years, communication of prophecies of harm, danger and death by some religious leaders have created tension and panic in the Ghanaian society and put the lives of many people in fear and danger.

“We want to caution that under the Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true,” the statement signed by Director of Public Affairs, Supt. Alexander Obeng said.



In this piece, we outline the categories of prophecies that could possibly warrant police action:



Accident prophecies:



Prophecies that border on accidents fall possibly fall under what police have warned, may prompt action. There have been prophecies in the past about some personalities being involved in accidents. Some of these like that of late musician Ebony were realized when she died in an accident in 2018.



While some questioned if it was her fate or if indeed her death could have something to do with a previous prophecy that had emerged.

Rape prophecies:



Not too long ago, in August this year, controversies emerged after a Ghanaian prophet, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, Eagle Prophet, as he is usually called, made a prophecy about actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo being raped to death.



He warned that she prayed to avert any such plot to terminate her life.



This courted some reaction from sections of the public who questioned why prophecies always have to be in the negative light.



Death prophecies:

This is perhaps the biggest aspect of prophecies that troubles many Ghanaians. Year after year, on the 31st of December, many prophecies about death emerge.



There have been death prophecies about many prominent persons including Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, some powerful Kings, some political leaders, Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, the Chief Imam, and celebrities including Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.



More often than not, these stir up some level of fear and panic although the prophets call for prayers, whilst making these revelations.



Whilst issuing out its warning, however, the police was sure to assure that it is not in any way impeding religious activities but ensuring that all actions are taken within the remits of the law to avoid any harsh consequences.



“The Ghana Police Service wishes to place on record that the Police are not against prophecies; we acknowledge that we Ghanaians are a religious people who know and believe in the centrality of God in our lives.

“The Police wish to assure all religious organisations that we are committed to ensuring maximum security during the 31st December night, end of year services and beyond. There should be no apprehensions therefore about undertaking the various activities. We only ask that everyone keeps within the law and is mindful of the welfare of each other," the police said.