'Prophesying about deaths is not an achievement' - Vim Lady knocks Nigel Gaisie

Afia Pokua alias Vim Lady (left) and Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Afia Pokua alias Vim Lady has slammed some Prophets for pronouncements pointing to claiming credit for the death of a top media personality.

According to her, it was important for these prophets to realize that death was an inevitable aspect of life and wants the 'men of God' to exhibit sensitivity towards the bereaved family.



In a Facebook post posted on December 30, 2021, she stressed that taking credit for death prophecies is not an achievement or reward.



"Someone should tell these prophets that death is the only CONSTANT and INEVITABLE thing we know after birth so taking credit for prophesying about people deaths is not an achievement or reward. Even Jesus died at 33.



"A big company like Multimedia if someone dies must this be used for advertising or marketing? At least think about the families," her post read.

The death in question is of Elvis Koku Kwashie, a journalist and media specialist whose last position was Head of Joy Brands.



He died at the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre on 28 December 2021, his employer, Multimedia Group, announced in a memo to staff.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel is on record to have stated that he had prophesied about a bad incident happening to Joy FM if they do not seek intercession.



