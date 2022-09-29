'Prophet' Akufo-Addo knew our economic problems would come - Kwamena Duncan

Kwamena Duncan, Former Central Regional Minister

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan says President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 'prophesied' the economic crises that have befallen Ghanaians.

According to Kwamena Duncan, the President knew that the country will face these crises from the very time he made decisions to save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic.



He stated that the President made a hard choice when the deadly viral disease swept the country.



"It is by his efforts that we all have lives today to go up and down, that today it's impossible that thousands and thousands of our Ghanaian youth could gather at the Independence Square. He chose to protect, to save lives. That's what the President did; so he must continue to hold his head high . . . If you save lives, it will be at the expense of some other thing. Akufo-Addo was prophetic when he made the hard choice and which was the best choice. So, he knew the consequences would come," he said.



But the former Minister was however confident that the President will not let down the citizenry.

He assured Ghanaians that the President and his government is set on the right course to salvage the economy, therefore called on them to rally behind the Akufo-Addo administration.



"This country, we need to stay together. What has happened now is a major hurdle but I trust the leadership, we will go over this hurdle and we get back on course," he stated.



Kwamena Duncan made these submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show while discussing the Government of Ghana's resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.