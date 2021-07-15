Prophet Kumchacha pours libation, curses corrupt politicians with stroke, AIDS

The general overseer of the Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei

The general overseer of the Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has rained curses on corrupt Ghanaian politicians who have embezzled state funds.



The prophet has called on God to strike all greedy government appointees who have stolen monies to enrich themselves by securing properties abroad.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Kumchacha, clad in a back traditional cloth with a bottle of alcohol in hand asked God to cause corrupt politicians to suffer for their greediness.



He prayed for them to be bedridden with stroke and HIV/AIDS.

“If you are a government official and have by any chance stolen money from the state and transferred it to a foreign account abroad, bought a house or acquire a property in abroad, then I, Prophet Kumchacha, I stand on the word of God, may you be struck with stroke, HIV. May God cause you to use the same money stolen from this country to cure these diseases. May you never be cured," he said.



Reacting to this, some social commentators who were surprised about the utterances of the prophet wrote.



"Na HIV nu e be evil spirits wey dey give am? Everyday mekas3 nobody’s serious in this country a, u people figa I Dey play."



Another wrote: "Let combine libation with the word of God Amen."



