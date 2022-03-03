Prophet Kwabena Tawiah caused his own death – Computer Man

Prophet Kwabena Tawiah predicts President Akufo-Addo’s death

The Founder and Leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer Man), has described the recent death of the founder of the Church of Rabbi, Prophet Kwabena Tawiah as self-inflicted.



Prophet Kwabena Tawiah was reported dead on Monday, February 28, 2022.



The prophet who is said to have died at the Accra Ridge Hospital on Monday, was known for his controversial claims and prophecies, some of which he made about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Commenting on Oman Channel about the death of his colleague Prophet, Computer Man said the actions of Prophet Kwabena Tawiah including some sacrifices he made and death comments about President Akufo-Addo led to his own death.

“It is not surprising some people are happy about his death. As a human, you bear the consequences when you fail to heed to advise. Kwabena Tawiah was 55-years-old just like myself but Kwabena Tawiah was a living dead when he was alive. He was evil minded; how do you say you are getting a whole president who has been elected by Ghanaians out by performing sacrifices?



“It was the gods of Ghana, the rivers he was also drinking from, God almighty, the spirit of God given to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and all the spirits of the forefathers that caused what happened to him,” Computer Man said.



The late Prophet Kwabena Tewiah on several occasions called out President Akufo-Addo and the ruling NPP for failing to honour him.



According to him, it was his spiritual workings that earned the party power. He had on occasions warned of a calamity on the NPP and the president if they failed to give him honour.



