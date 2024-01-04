Prophet Nkansah, son granted GH¢3m bail for alleged fraud

Court grants bail for GH¢3m

Prophet Daniel Nkansah, the founder of New Pentecost Vision Church, who was remanded into police custody two weeks ago has now been granted bail by the Circuit Court in Accra.

This was after Prophet Nkansah, 59, and his son, Daniel Boahene Nkansah both pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiracy and defrauding by false pretenses.



The Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah granted Prophet Nkansah bail in the sum of GHC2 million with three sureties to be justified.



His son, Boahene Nkansah, 34, said to be an administrator was also granted bail in the sum of GHc1 million with two sureties to be justified.

Additionally, both are to report to the police once every fortnight.



They are alleged to have collected over two million from a businessman under the pretext of selling some landed properties at Achimota, Radio Gold, and Mataheko among other areas to him.