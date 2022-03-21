Prophet Oduro blasts government for blowing COVID-19 funds

Prophet Kofi Oduro, founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry

Prophet Kofi Oduro, founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, has accused government officials of misappropriating COVID-19 funds.

According to him, people in authority had taken advantage of their positions and proximity to the funds to enrich themselves at the expense of the ordinary Ghanaian.



“When I look at the wealth that has been looted out of COVID in the continent of Africa, it is sad,” he stated before zooming in on the situation in Ghana.



“We had $1 billion coming into this country and we cannot find where that money even went to. 200 million was blown away in three weeks and we said that we used it in sharing food. Wow!!!!,” he lamented.



The outspoken man of God was speaking in one of his usual social media posts addressing societal ills.



COVID-19 funds have become topical in recent months, with the Minority in Parliament pushing for a bipartisan probe into government expenditure since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.

Pro-government voices insist that such expenditure have been catered for in the budget whiles the opposition insist that there are unaccounted for monies.



Government, aside internally generated funds dedicated to fighting the pandemic, also benefited from support from bilateral and multilateral partners in the fight against the pandemic.



Meanwhile, government insists that a major part of the economic downturn the country is experiencing is because of the impact of COVID-19.



President Akufo-Addo has assured, however, that the economy will bounce back sooner rather than later.