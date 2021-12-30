Prophet Oduro questions the kind of democracy Ghana is practising under Akufo-Addo

Founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro

Founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, is worried about the kind of democracy being practised in Ghana currently.

He contends that it’s worrying that people who speak against any ill in the current dispensation are seen as opposition to the government.



“The moment somebody even talks about bad roads you become a target, can you imagine. Let me tell you, we don’t care about NPP, we don’t care about NDC. The right thing must be done.”



He intimates that as a Christian country with the blessings of God, it’s shocking that the country suffers and struggles.

He blamed the comedy governance for the country’s struggles and called on the leadership to work at ensuring things change in the country.



Prophet Oduro noted that the President of Ghana’s downfall will be hatched by the people around him and therefore asked that he is careful of those around him.



