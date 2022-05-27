0
Menu
News

Propose measures to consolidate Africa’s democracy – PhD students told

1.21485599 Major General Francis Ofori, the Commandant, KAIPTC (fourth left) with KAIPTC PhD students

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: GNA

Fresh students pursuing Doctor of Philosophy in International Conflict Management Programme at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) have been urged to proffer measures to consolidate Africa’s democracy.

Major General Francis Ofori, the Commandant, KAIPTC, encouraged the students to reflect on measures to deepen democracy on the continent in the wake of successive military takeovers in the sub-region.

“Your role in contributing your quota to the development of your nation and Africa is critically needed,” he told the students at the KAIPTC’s matriculation ceremony.

A total of 15 students, who are the fourth batch of the PhD Programme were matriculated into KAIPTC.

The matriculants comprised diplomats, senior officers in the security services, staff of CSOs/NGOs, teachers as well as fresh graduates seeking to specialise and build a career in the issue-areas of conflict, peace and security.

The West Africa sub-region has been hit by a spate of coups in the last two years, with the region recording three successful military takeovers over the period.

Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali have all seen the government overthrown and replaced with a military junta.

Maj. Gen. Ofori, said the aim of the PhD programme was to among others, equip students with the skills and competencies in teaching and research and to achieve the highest professional standards in the area of Conflict Prevention and Management.

He said the programme was to empower students to play a meaningful role in conflict management and provide professional leadership in multi-dimensional peace support operations in international and regional organisations, such as UN, AU, and ECOWAS.

Maj. Gen. Ofori said since the inception of the Centre’s postgraduate programmes in 2011, the KAIPTC had remained highly committed to the vision of building a world-class institution of higher learning that projects Centre as the leading provider of tertiary education and training in African peace and security.

He urged the students to eschew mediocrity and strive for excellence through hard work, determination and strike the balance between their academic work and other competing priorities.

The KAIPTC is the first training Centre in Africa to deliver post-graduate academic programmes in Conflict, Peace and Security.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent
I was a 14-year-old primary 6 pupil when I first got pregnant for LilWin – Ex-wife
Martey is no hypocrite! 'The real hypocrites' wanted him to 'shut up' - Manasseh
Brace yourselves for another rainstorm on Thursday night - Meteorological Agency warns
I shall return – Adwoa Safo
Lecturers fume as aspiring NPP chairman storms UCAES campus, drives students out
NDC MP makes damning allegations against Gabby Otchere-Darko over Achimota lands
Ghanaians fume at Italian defender for 'punching' Afena-Gyan during AS Roma celebrations
Education Minister mentioned in US$1.2 million training scandal
'Break the Eight with me' - Ken Agyapong speaks on Presidential ambition