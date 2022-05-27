Propose measures to consolidate Africa’s democracy – PhD students told

Major General Francis Ofori, the Commandant, KAIPTC (fourth left) with KAIPTC PhD students

Source: GNA

Fresh students pursuing Doctor of Philosophy in International Conflict Management Programme at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) have been urged to proffer measures to consolidate Africa’s democracy.

Major General Francis Ofori, the Commandant, KAIPTC, encouraged the students to reflect on measures to deepen democracy on the continent in the wake of successive military takeovers in the sub-region.



“Your role in contributing your quota to the development of your nation and Africa is critically needed,” he told the students at the KAIPTC’s matriculation ceremony.



A total of 15 students, who are the fourth batch of the PhD Programme were matriculated into KAIPTC.



The matriculants comprised diplomats, senior officers in the security services, staff of CSOs/NGOs, teachers as well as fresh graduates seeking to specialise and build a career in the issue-areas of conflict, peace and security.



The West Africa sub-region has been hit by a spate of coups in the last two years, with the region recording three successful military takeovers over the period.



Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali have all seen the government overthrown and replaced with a military junta.

Maj. Gen. Ofori, said the aim of the PhD programme was to among others, equip students with the skills and competencies in teaching and research and to achieve the highest professional standards in the area of Conflict Prevention and Management.



He said the programme was to empower students to play a meaningful role in conflict management and provide professional leadership in multi-dimensional peace support operations in international and regional organisations, such as UN, AU, and ECOWAS.



Maj. Gen. Ofori said since the inception of the Centre’s postgraduate programmes in 2011, the KAIPTC had remained highly committed to the vision of building a world-class institution of higher learning that projects Centre as the leading provider of tertiary education and training in African peace and security.



He urged the students to eschew mediocrity and strive for excellence through hard work, determination and strike the balance between their academic work and other competing priorities.



The KAIPTC is the first training Centre in Africa to deliver post-graduate academic programmes in Conflict, Peace and Security.