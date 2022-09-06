Prosecute GIIF board, management over $2m Sky Train deal - Minority

Minority members

The Minority in Parliament is calling for the prosecution of management and board members of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) over the decision to invest $2 million dollars in the botched Accra Sky Train project.

The Auditor General in the 2021 audit report indicted the Fund over the investment in the South African firm, Africa Investor Holdings.



The Auditor General, however, asked management to monitor the feasibility studies which are yet to take place as well as determine the recoverability of the amount.



But speaking to the media in Parliament, Minority Spokesperson on Roads and Transport, Governs Kwame Agbodza said the recommendations of the A-G are not far-reaching enough.

According to the Adaklu MP, the management and board of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund and the board were reckless in making payments before even feasibility studies were conducted and thus must be made to answer questions.



“It appears to me that the board and management of Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund have become very reckless in the decision they make in utilizing meagre resources that we put into that Fund. Especially, at a time when we are finding it difficult to feed our children at school and recruit the right frontline health care workers to be at our health facilities. Amidst the general excruciating hardship in the country they have the ability to throw away in my view 2 million dollars,” the lawmaker reiterated.