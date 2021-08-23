Prosecute Kaaka’s killers – #FixtheCountry conveners to Dampare

#FixTheCountry campaigners are calling on the police to expedite investigation into Kakaa death

Convenors of the fix the country movement have called on the new Inspector General of Police to prosecute those culpable for Kakaa’s death.

Speaking at a conference Monday, August 23, Oliver Barker Vormawor who is spearheading the convenors said: “We haven’t heard anything about the reports from the committee, we need to invigilate the process.



“When people lose their lives in the fight for justice, their cases are never solved. We will make Kakaa’s case an exemption”.



He added, ”we will continue to put pressure on leadership for justice to secure for Ejura. The movement will continue to mount a sustained campaign until the culprit are brought to book. The movement will be meeting Chief Imam as part of efforts to bring justice to Kaaka’s family”.



Background



Three persons were arrested in connection with the murder of social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed alias Kaaka at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Two of the suspects– Issaka Ibrahim and Fuseni Alhassan– were arrested on Monday, June 28, 2021, while the third suspect, brother of the deceased, Iddris (Iddi) Mohammed was also arrested on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.



Ibrahim Muhammed, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the region.



It is alleged that he was attacked and killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.



This is because the 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.



His family said he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

Following his burial, some residents of Ejura began a street protest but were confronted by armed police and military personnel, leading to the death of two persons who were said to have been shot by some soldiers.



The police claim the protestors had become rowdy and were pelting the security personnel with stones.



A three member-committee was subsequently constituted to organise a public enquiry into the deaths and report to the Presidency within ten days.