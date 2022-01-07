Prosecute members of your Government too – #FixTheCountry Convenor to Attorney General

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor

Convenor of #FixTheCountry Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has called on the Attorney General Godfred Dame to counter accusations of witch-hunting by members of the opposition by Prosecuting members of Government implicated in corruption.

While commending the Attorney General for plans to prosecute former Health Minister Alban Bagbin, who is now the Speaker of Parliament, and other opposition Members, he wants the AG to also deal with Governmental Corruption.



A former Deputy Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, who is being Prosecuted by the Attorney General for allegedly causing financial loss to the state through the procurement of some ambulances, accused the Attorney General for seeking silence him with the Prosecution.



Read Barker-Vormawor’s message to the AG:



Dear Godfred Dame (AG & Minister for Justice)

I want to congratulate you for taking the initiative to commence prosecutions against the Former Minsiter for Health, who is now Speaker of Parliament; and other former oppositon Ministers.



Also, Tomorrow is Constitution Day. It is also exactly one year since this Government was sworn. Can you update us on the status of SALL; which happens the biggest intentional and unapologetic breach of the Constitution in living memory?



You promised Parliament, during your vetting that you will, in your capacity as Minister for Justice seek justice for SALL.



Will you address the Nation tomorrow?