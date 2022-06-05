1
Menu
News

Prosecute persons involved in leakage of National Security information - IISS

The Institute For Intelligence And Strategic Security 12121.jpeg The Institute for Intelligence and Strategic Security (IISS)

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Institute for Intelligence and Strategic Security (IISS) has called for investigation and prosecution of persons involved in the leakage of intelligence meant to fight against violent extremism and other threats to national security.

In a statement issued by the Institute, it noted that the trend of unauthorized disclosure of information and intelligence poses threats to national security and charged the Ministry of National Security to bring the culprits to book.

The statement further called for a review of the recruitment regime to ensure undesirable elements do not gain entry into the security and intelligence agencies as employment of such persons in sensitive positions endangers national security.

It also advised all citizens and in particular security personnel to guard against unauthorized disclosure of classified information, citing such conduct as offence punishable under Security and Intelligence Agencies Act 2020 (Act 1030).

Read the full statement below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Related Articles: