Prosecuting Assin North MP is a political and legal decision – NPP lawyer

New Patriotic Party’s legal team member, Gary Nimako

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s legal team, Gary Nimako has stated that there is a political motivation behind the criminal prosecution instituted against the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

James Gyakye Quayson is battling multiple court cases over his election as MP in the 2020 parliamentary election including criminal charges of deceit of public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.



On the back of the court proceedings launched against the MP, his party, the opposition National Democratic Congress, has accused the government and the ruling party of making deliberate efforts to reduce the number of NDC representatives in parliament.



According to the NDC, the government could wait until the determination of the civil case against the MP before commencing a criminal process against him.



But speaking on Saturday, February 12, 2022, edition of News File on Joy News, lawyer Gary Nimako argued that the constitution of Ghana does permit the concurrent pursuit of a criminal and civil process.



“You will agree with me that a criminal matter and a civil matter can run side by side. There is no law or rule of practice that says that a criminal matter and a civil matter cannot run side by side. That’s why I was happy when you pointed it out to my brother Sam George when he asked why are we not waiting. We cannot wait and we are not going to wait. What we are doing is permissible by law,” he noted.

Prompted by the host of the show, lawyer Sampson Ayenini, that the prosecution of the MP has a political underpinning, Mr. Nimako said “it is political and legal. Because Article 88 makes it very clear that it is at the behest of the Attorney General to decide to prosecute or not to prosecute.”



A Cape Coast High Court in 2021, following a civil suit, ruled that the Assin North MP did not qualify to contest December 7, 2020, Parliamentary Elections as he bore dual citizenship before filing his nomination.



The High Court ordered Gyekye Quayson to cease holding himself as an MP and ordered fresh elections in the Assin North Constituency.



However, the MP who has since been appealing the ruling has maintained his position in parliament and continues to participate in activities of the house.



In a development related to the election of Mr. Quayson as MP for Assin North, the Attorney General has recently launched a criminal case against the MP over his filing of nomination in the 2020 parliamentary elections.