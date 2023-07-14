Prosecution of Gyakye Quayson: Govt seeking to grind its own business to a halt – NDC C/R Chairman

Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson

The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Richard Asiedu has lauded the minority caucus in parliament for their decision to boycott parliament and sit with embattled MP for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson in court.

Prof. Asiedu in an interview on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben Show with Sefah-Danquah questions why top cases like that of NAM 1 in which he allegedly defrauded many Ghanaians and deprived them of their livelihoods, haven’t been given such urgency?



He noted that the ongoing day-by-day court proceedings on the Gyakye Quayson case are geared at frustrating the MP and the party and to further deny the people of Assin North representation in parliament.



Prof. Asiedu added that “it is the government that is seeking to grind its own business to a halt if parliament cannot have a quorum to approve and ratify the business of the NPP government.”



He reiterated the NDC’s stance that the MP has not broken any law, and thus has appealed to the judiciary to not prevent the MP from performing his constitutional mandate.

Lawyers of the Assin North legislator, have served notice of moving to the Court of Appeal to request for a stay of proceedings in his criminal trial at the High Court despite the decision of the trial Judge to dismiss a similar application.



The High Court in Accra on Tuesday rejected arguments raised by lawyers of James Gyakye Quayson in support of the application for a stay of proceedings.



The lawyers filed the motion pending the determination of an appeal against the decision of the court to try the matter on a day-to-day basis.