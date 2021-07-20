Prosecution yet to receive AG’s direction on how to conduct case of caretaker who killed an 11-month old baby

A caregiver allegedly killed a baby

The Adentan District Court has adjourned to July 26 the case where a caregiver, Clara Ayan Ampah, is accused of causing the death of an 11-month old pre-school child at Abgogba in the Greater Accra Region.

This is because prosecution is yet to receive instructions from the Attorney-General’s Department on how to proceed with the case.



Clara Ayan Ampah was yet to be brought to the court before the adjourned date was announced.



In the previous appearances, her lawyer requested for bail which was denied by the court with prosecution indicating that the case is still under investigation and that if she is granted bail, she will interfere with investigation.



The father of the 11-month baby on May 18, reported the death of her daughter to the Agbogba Police after the management of the school had called to inform him that his daughter had been pronounced dead at the North Legon Hospital after she was rushed there on emergency.



Investigators after the death was announced, went to the hospital and examined the body before conveying it to the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The body was later handed over to the family for burial.



CCTV footage was later handed over by the school authorities to the police which revealed that Clara Ampah possibly choked the baby in an attempt to feed her.



In the said video footage, Clara is seen trying to force the contents of a cup into the throat of the toddler while holding the baby’s hands tightly behind.



She is also seen plunging the baby’s head into the cup in an attempt to get the little girl to eat, as the victim who appeared to be suffocating, screamed and kicked her legs.